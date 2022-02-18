Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 18-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…