Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 20.03. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

