This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorro…
This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 15F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph.…
This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a …