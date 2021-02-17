For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.66. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. The area will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low t…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -9.83. A -7-degree low is foreca…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.66. Today's forecasted l…
This evening in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.