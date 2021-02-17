 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.66. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

