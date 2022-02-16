For the drive home in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorro…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…