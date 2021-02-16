 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 3.57. A -4-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News