Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 3.57. A -4-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.