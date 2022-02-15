This evening in York: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
