Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -17.89. A -6-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

