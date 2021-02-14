Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.