Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

