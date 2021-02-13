Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -15.42. -22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.