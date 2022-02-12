This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 15F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
