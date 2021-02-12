 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.31. A -8-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

