This evening in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.31. A -8-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.15. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 6.37. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 1.65. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.66. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -9.83. A -7-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 8.05. To…
For the drive home in York: Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Sno…