Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.