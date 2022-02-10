York's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York
