Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -3.42. -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.