Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.