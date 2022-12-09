This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York
