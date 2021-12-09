Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs wil…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We…
This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …