 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News