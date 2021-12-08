Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
