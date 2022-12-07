This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
