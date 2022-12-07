Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.