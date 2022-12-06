Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.