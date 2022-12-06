This evening in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
