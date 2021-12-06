Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.