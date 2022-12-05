 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

