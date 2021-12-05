 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

