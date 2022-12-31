 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

