This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
