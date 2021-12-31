Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . A -10-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.