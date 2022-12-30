This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 9 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly clou…