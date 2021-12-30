 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

