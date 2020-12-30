Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.87. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is for…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.9. A 7-degree l…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.62. We'll see a low tem…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…