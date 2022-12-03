 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

