Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.