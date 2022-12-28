Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
