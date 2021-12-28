This evening in York: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mp…
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 5…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It shoul…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.