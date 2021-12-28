 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in York: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News