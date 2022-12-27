Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.