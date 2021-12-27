This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
