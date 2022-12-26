York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”