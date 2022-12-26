 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

