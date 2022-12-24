Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.