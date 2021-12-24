 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

