Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

