This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like i…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just a…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted…