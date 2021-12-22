Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.