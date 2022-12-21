Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.