For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 2F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York
