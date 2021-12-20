For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 17F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York
