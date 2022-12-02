York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York
