Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.