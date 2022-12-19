 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

