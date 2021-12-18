 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

