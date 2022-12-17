Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York
