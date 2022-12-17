 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News