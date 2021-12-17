 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

