Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

